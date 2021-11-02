MP bypolls: BJP leading on 2 Assembly seats; Shivraj Chouhan says results unprecedented for party

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is elated as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on two out of three Assembly constituencies and Khandwa Lok Sabha seat which went to bypolls on October 30. The three seats which witnessed bypolls are Prithvipur, Jobat and Raigaon.

"Results of by-polls in Madhya Pradesh are unprecedented for BJP. We are not only winning the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat but also Jobat Assembly seat where over 90 per cent of the people are STs. BJP won it only two times in 70 years. The results put a stamp on work done by the Central and state governments," Chouhan told reporters here. "Counting is underway and the results so far have been pleasant and encouraging for BJP. We are way ahead in Khandwa (Parliamentary constituency). I consider Jobat (Assembly constituency) results to be very important," he added.

Speaking further on the significance of election in Jobat, the Chief Minister said, "It was told to the tribals that BJP is against them. We formed schemes and presented them before them. I'm happy that we have the evidence of their acceptance in the poll results. BJP has a one-sided lead in Jobat. This is the blessing of our tribal brothers and sisters." BJP candidates are leading in Prithvipur and Jobat while Congress nominee has taken a lead of over 10,000 votes in Raigaon. The counting of votes is currently underway. (ANI)

