TMC MLAs pay tribute to Vidyasagar in Bengal Assembly

West Bengal Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee, during an assembly session on Tuesday, paid tribute to polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar as he moved a resolution in the House, seeking to remember the social reformer and uphold his ideals in everyday life and work.

Chatterjee, on the second day of the winter session, also hit out at the BJP, claiming that ''some elements patronised by those at power at the Centre'' were responsible for vandalising the bust of Vidyasagar, on the eve of his bi-centenary celebrations.

He was referring to the 2019 incident, when a bust of the polymath was vandalised at a city college during a road show led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then the BJP's national president, as clashes broke out between members of the TMC and the saffron camp.

Chatterjee, who is also the parliamentary affairs minister, further said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had taken immediate measures to re-install the bust of the educationist.

''As the education minister back then, I had attended meetings of different committees that commemorated the 200th birth anniversary of Vidyasagar, under the guidance of our CM and other experts. A museum has been built in his honour at his ancestral home in Kolkata, and a memorial at his birthplace in Birsinghapur,” he underlined.

More functions will be organised in the days to come to pay a fitting tribute to Vidyasagar, he stated.

TMC MLA from Panskura, Biplab Roy Choudhury, in his tribute, recalled Vidyasagar’s role in facilitating widow remarriage and backing women’s education, stating that his contributions to transform and develop the society will be remembered forever.

Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay, while wrapping up the discussions, said the West Bengal Assembly has passed several laws that uphold the belief and ideals of Vidyasagar. ''This Assembly played an important role in enacting laws which are in tune with Vidyasagar's spirit of social reformation,'' he added.

The resolution was then passed by the Assembly Shortly after, the speaker adjourned the House till 11 am of November 8.

No BJP MLA was present in the House during the session.

The industries minister later told reporters in his chamber on the Assembly premises that it was “unfortunate and ironical that the Leader of Opposition (Suvendu Adhikari) was not present at a discussion on Vidyasagar, despite being a resident of Medinipur, where the polymath was born”.

Later, regretting Chatterjee's remarks in the Assembly, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said everyone knows well who all had desecrated Vidyasagar’s bust during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

''News channels were duly informed and attempts were to defame the BJP in the midst of elections,'' Ghosh claimed.

The former BJP state president also said it was ''shocking that ruling party MLAs politicised a session that was ostensibly called for paying tribute to the visionary''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)