U.S. envoy to brief media on Sudan

The United States' special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, was due to brief media on Tuesday on U.S. support for demands by Sudanese protesters for a civilian-led democratic transition following a military takeover, the U.S. State Department said. A source at the U.S. embassy in Khartoum said a report by Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel that Feltman had travelled to Khartoum was inaccurate.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 16:38 IST
Jeffrey Feltman Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United States' special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, was due to brief media on Tuesday on U.S. support for demands by Sudanese protesters for a civilian-led democratic transition following a military takeover, the U.S. State Department said.

A source at the U.S. embassy in Khartoum said a report by Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel that Feltman had travelled to Khartoum was inaccurate. Sudanese military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's cabinet on Oct. 25 and put him under house arrest, prompting Western states to cut off hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Sudan.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday condemned the military takeover and the arrest of Sudan's civilian leaders. The coup has derailed a transition meant to steer Sudan to democracy, with elections in 2023, after long-serving ruler Omar al-Bashir was toppled in 2019.

