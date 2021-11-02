Left Menu

Goa deserves capable leadership, congenial development, it deserves Congress: Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections early next year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the state deserves capable leadership and congenial development.He posted a three-minute video of his interactions with the people of Goa during his recent visit to the state.Goa deserves capable leadership. Goa deserves congenial development. Goa deserves Congress.

Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections early next year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the state deserves capable leadership and congenial development.

He posted a three-minute video of his interactions with the people of Goa during his recent visit to the state.

''Goa deserves capable leadership. Goa deserves cultural conservation. Goa deserves congenial development. Goa deserves Congress. I stand with Goa for a better tomorrow,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

Gandhi, in his speeches, has favoured legal mining and said ''the most important thing Goa has is the environment and that has to be protected at all costs''.

''We are pretty clear that we do not want Goa to be a coal hub when it does not benefit Goa to be a coal hub,'' he also said during one of his events in the state.

Kickstarting the Congress' poll campaign in Goa, Gandhi on Saturday asserted that the assurances of the Congress in its election manifesto will not just be a commitment but a ''guarantee'', as not keeping the word will dent his credibility.

Addressing members of the fishermen community at Velsao beach in South Goa, he had said the Congress will prepare the poll manifesto openly and transparently after holding talks with different stakeholders in the state and its focus will be environmental protection.

Gandhi had also claimed that while the BJP indulges in hatred and divides people, the Congress spreads love and affection as it believes in uniting people and taking them forward.

