YSRCP calls TDP "Party of terrorists", demands President Kovind to derecognise party

A delegation of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs from Andhra Pradesh led by Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Sai Reddy on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital and urged him to derecognise the TDP for "using unconstitutional and unparliamentarily" language.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 16:54 IST
YSRCP leader Vijay Sai Reddy speaking to ANI on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A delegation of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs from Andhra Pradesh led by Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Sai Reddy on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital and urged him to derecognise the TDP for "using unconstitutional and unparliamentarily" language. The YSRCP further alleged that TDP has become a "party of terrorists".

While speaking to ANI here today, Vijay Sai Reddy said, "YSRCP Members of Parliament met President Kovind today. We informed him about the unconstitutional language that has been used by TDP functionaries. Mainly by Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and his party colleagues. These people are consistently using abusive language against our party leader Jagan Mohan Reddy. He further said, "We have requested the president to derecognise the TDP party because this party has become the party of terrorists and anti-social."

The YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP alleged that any political party, that does not follow democratic principles, loses the moral right to contest the election in Parliament and the state legislative assembly. "President heard patiently and said that he will go through this matter once again and take the initiative according to the law," added Reddy. (ANI)

