Himachal by-polls: Congress wins all three assembly seats

The Congress on Tuesday won all the three Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh - Fatehpur, Jubbal-Kothkai and Arki - that went to by-polls on October 30.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Congress on Tuesday won all the three Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh - Fatehpur, Jubbal-Kothkai and Arki - that went to by-polls on October 30. In Fatehpur, Congress candidate Bhawani Singh Pathania won against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Baldev Thakur with a margin of 5,789 votes. Pathania secured a total number of 24,449 votes against Thakur who secured 18,660 votes.

According to the Election Commission data on Tuesday, in Arki, Congress candidate Sanjay secured 30,798 votes and won against the BJP candidate Rattan Singh Pal who secured 27,579 votes with a margin of 3,219. In Jubbal-Kotkhai, Congress candidate Rohit Thakur won against the Independent candidate Chetan Singh Bragta with a margin of 6,293 votes. Thakur secured 29,955 votes while Bragta secured 23,662 votes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

