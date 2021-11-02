HP bypolls: Congress wins Mandi Lok Sabha, all three Assembly seats

In a setback to the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, the opposition Congress won all three Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, where bypolls were held on October 30.

The Congress retained Fatehpur and Arki Assembly seats while it wrested Jubbal-Kotkhai seat from the BJP, according to poll results announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday.

In Mandi, former chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh defeated BJP’s Brigadier Khushal Thakur, a Kargil war hero.

In the 2019 parliamentary polls, BJP's Ram Swaroop Sharma had emerged victorious by a whopping 4,05,000 votes.

Congress candidates Bhawani Singh Pathania, Sanjay and Rohit Thakur have won from Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituencies, respectively.

State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on moral grounds after the BJP's defeat.

He told reporters that the Congress has won the ''semifinal'' and will also emerge victorious in the Assembly elections in December next year.

