Amarinder Singh resigns from Congress
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress on Tuesday.
He sent a seven-page resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, sources said.
Singh had quit as the Punjab chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu. A few days ago, Singh had dismissed reports of back channel talks with the Congress as "incorrect", saying the time for rapprochement was over and his decision to leave the grand old party was final.
He has indicated that he will float a political party ahead of Assembly polls in Punjab.
