PM Modi, Israeli Premier Bennett review bilateral ties during first meeting

In their first meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held talks with his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit here and reviewed bilateral ties besides exchanging views about expanding cooperation in areas of high-technology and innovation.

Prime Minister Modi and Bennett's formal meeting came after their brief interaction on Monday.

''Furthering ties with our Strategic Partner. PM @narendramodi met PM of Israel @naftalibennett in Glasgow today,'' the Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet.

''In their first such engagement, the two leaders reviewed our bilateral ties and discussed expanding cooperation in areas of high-technology & innovation,'' it said.

Earlier, recalling their brief meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Modi said that the people of India deeply value the friendship with Israel.

Prime Minister Modi, who was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, interacted with Bennett on Monday in a cordial brief meeting.

In a video tweeted by Modi, the two leaders were seen exchanging pleasantries during their animated discussion.

''Indeed! We shall continue working together for stronger bilateral ties and for a better planet,'' Modi said in a tweet on Tuesday.

''The people of India deeply value the friendship with Israel,'' he tweeted.

Prime Minister Bennett, in a tweet, said, ''it was truly great to finally meet you, @NarendraModi.'' The meeting between Modi and Bennett comes after Jaishankar, during his visit to Israel last month, extended an invitation to the Israeli premier on behalf of Modi to visit India.

According to Israeli media reports, Bennett, who became prime minister in June this year, is likely to visit India next year.

India and Israel elevated their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Modi to Israel in July 2017.

Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the 'Make in India' initiative.

Prime Minister Modi also met Suriname President and ''friend'' Chan Santokhi on the sidelines of the climate summit.

''Delighted to get the opportunity to meet my friend, President Chan Santokhi of Suriname, a nation with which India has deep-rooted cultural linkages,'' Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

