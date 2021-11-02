Left Menu

Israeli minister in wheelchair gains access to COP26 a day late

But the spokesman for Israel's embassy in Britain said the mission had "communicated all of the necessary details to everyone concerned, as required, over the past several weeks". Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office released a video clip showing Elharrar, who has muscular dystrophy, arriving at the venue in a wheelchair-accessible taxi on Tuesday.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:21 IST
Israeli minister in wheelchair gains access to COP26 a day late
  • Country:
  • Israel

Using wheelchair access now in place and with Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at her side, the country's energy minister made a delayed entrance on Tuesday to the United Nation's COP26 summit in Glasgow. The minister, Karine Elharrar, said on Monday she was sad that she could not reach the conference grounds https://www.reuters.com/article/us-climate-un-israel-minister/cop26-was-inaccessible-for-israeli-minister-in-wheelchair-idUSKBN2HM31Q?edition-redirect=uk because the only options to get there from the gathering area were to walk or board a shuttle that was not suited to her wheelchair.

The lack of accessibility drew apologies from Britain's ambassador to Israel and British Environment Secretary George Eustice, who suggested in a BBC interview that Israel may not have made the hosts aware of Elharrar's particular needs in advance. But the spokesman for Israel's embassy in Britain said the mission had "communicated all of the necessary details to everyone concerned, as required, over the past several weeks".

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office released a video clip showing Elharrar, who has muscular dystrophy, arriving at the venue in a wheelchair-accessible taxi on Tuesday. "How are you?" Bennett asked her after she disembarked. Gesturing towards the taxi, he told her: "It will be exactly the same thing tomorrow ... let's go in."

"The message is also terribly important," Bennett added, apparently referring to a need to promote the right of accessibility for people with disabilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021