Tripura speaker serves notice on MLA under anti-defection law

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:36 IST
Tripura Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty has served a notice on BJP MLA from Surma, Asish Das, who recently joined the TMC, seeking to know why action should not be taken against him under the anti-defection law.

The notice was issued to Das on October 28 and a reply sought within seven days, an Assembly official said.

''If the reply does not come within the stipulated time then he would be asked to appear physically, and action might also be initiated against him,'' the speaker told PTI.

Das, during his visit to Kolkata in October, had slammed Chief Minister Biplab Deb over his style of functioning and criticised the activities of the ruling BJP.

He quit the BJP, after shaving off his head and taking a dip in the Ganga in Kolkata.

He, however, did not resign as an MLA of the saffron party.

The chief whip of Tripura assembly, Kalyani Roy, on October 27, had written to the speaker of the assembly demanding disqualification of Das as MLA for ''anti-party activities''.

Das joined the TMC on October 31 here, in the presence party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

