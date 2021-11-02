Left Menu

Trinamool Congress wins all four seats in Bengal bypolls

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won by-polls in all four assembly seats in West Bengal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:46 IST
Trinamool Congress wins all four seats in Bengal bypolls
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won by-polls in all four assembly seats in West Bengal. Trinamool Congress candidates won Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba assembly with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailing on the second position on all four seats.

TMC's Udayan Guha won by the margin of 1,64,089 votes over BJP's Ashok Mandal in Dinhata constituency. In Santipur seat, TMC's Braja Kishor Goswami won by a margin of 64,675 votes over BJP's Niranjan Biswas.

TMC's Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay emerged victorious on the Kharadaha seat with a margin of 93,832 votes over BJP candidate Joy Saha. TMC's Subrata Mondal won the Gosaba assembly seat by a margin of 1,43,051 seats over BJP's Palash Rana.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the party candidates and said it was victory of people. She said the results show that people of Bengal will always choose development and unity "over propaganda and hate politics".

"My heartiest congratulations to all the four winning candidates! This victory is people's victory, as it shows how Bengal will always choose development and unity over propaganda and hate politics. With people's blessings, we promise to continue taking Bengal to greater heights!" The Santipur and Dinhata seats fell vacant after BJP MPs Jagannath Sarkar and Nishith Pramanik resigned from the assembly respectively. The other two seats fell vacant as Trinamool Congress MLAs Kajal Sinha (Khardaha) and Jayanta Naskar (Gosaba) died due to COVID-19.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC ahd registered a landslide victory in the assembly polls, winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. The BJP had emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

