J-K BJP leader booked for hurting religious sentiments

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:53 IST
Former BJP MLC Vikram Randhawa (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered an FIR against former BJP MLC Vikram Randhawa allegedly for hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued notice to Randhawa to explain his position within 48 hours to Disciplinary Committee after he was reportedly seen making "reckless and indisciplined statement" against a particular community in a viral video.

"This is unacceptable to party and has brought to disrepute and embarrassment the party. Such type of conduct is likely to dent the public image of the party. As a senior leader and former legislator, it is expected of you to conduct yourself in public in a manner which is as per party principles," said J-K BJP in a letter addressed to Randhawa. (ANI)

