Left Menu

Rajasthan bypolls: Congress wins Vallabhnagar, Dhariawad Assembly seats

The main opposition BJP not only lost the elections, its candidates stood third and fourth in the Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar segments, respectively.Before the bypolls, the Dhariawad seat was represented by the BJP and Vallabhnagar by the Congress.With the win, the tally of the Congress in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly reached 108 against BJPs 71 MLAs. In Pratapgarhs Dhariawad, Congress candidate Nagraj Meena won by a margin of 18,725 votes.Meena defeated his nearest rival and Independent candidate Thawarchand, according to the result declared by the Election Commission.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:58 IST
Rajasthan bypolls: Congress wins Vallabhnagar, Dhariawad Assembly seats
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Tuesday won the bypolls to the Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad Assembly segments. The main opposition BJP not only lost the elections, but its candidates also stood third and fourth in the Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar segments, respectively.

Before the bypolls, the Dhariawad seat was represented by the BJP and Vallabhnagar by Congress.

With the win, the tally of the Congress in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly reached 108 against BJP's 71 MLAs. In Pratapgarh's Dhariawad, Congress candidate Nagraj Meena won by a margin of 18,725 votes.

Meena defeated his nearest rival and Independent candidate Thawarchand, according to the result declared by the Election Commission. Meanwhile, Preeti Shaktawat defeated Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's candidate Udailal Dangi in Vallabhnagar by a margin of 20,606 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021