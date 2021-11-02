Left Menu

Karnataka bypolls: BJP wins Sindgi, Congress bags Hangal seat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won Sindgi Assembly bypolls while the party lost the Hangal seat to Congress.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 18:22 IST
Karnataka bypolls: BJP wins Sindgi, Congress bags Hangal seat
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won Sindgi Assembly bypolls while the party lost the Hangal seat to Congress. BJP's Bhusanur Ramesh Balappa defeated Congress candidate Ashok Mallappa Managuli by a margin of 31,185 votes in Sindgi. On the other hand, Congress' Mane Shrinivas won the Hangal constituency, defeating his BJP rival Shivaraj Sharanappa Sajjanar, by a margin of 7,373 votes.

On bypoll results, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar told ANI, "Let us go by the wishes of the people of Karnataka...They are looking towards change". Polling in two constituencies had taken place on October 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021