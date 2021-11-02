Left Menu

MP Assembly bypolls: BJP bags two seats, Congress wins one

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has bagged two Assembly seats while Congress managed to secure victory in Raigaon constituency as the result of bypolls on three seats in the state announced on Tuesday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 18:40 IST
MP Assembly bypolls: BJP bags two seats, Congress wins one
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has bagged two Assembly seats while Congress managed to secure victory in Raigaon constituency as the result of bypolls on three seats in the state announced on Tuesday. BJP candidates emerged victorious on Jobat and Prithvipur constituencies.

BJP's Sulochana Rawat from the Jobat constituency won by 6,104 votes against Congress's Mahesh Rawat Patel. In Prithvipur, BJP candidate Shishupal Yadav bagged the seat by a margin of 15,687 votes. Nitendra Singh Rathore from Congress finished second.

Congress's Kalpana Verma bagged the Raigaon constituency while defeating BJP's Pratima Bagari, with a margin of 12,290 votes. BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patel is leading in the Khandwa Lok Sabha polls against Congress' Rajnarayansingh Purni. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021