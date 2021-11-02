Left Menu

MP bypoll: BJP wrests Prithvipur Assembly seat from Congress

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 18:56 IST
MP bypoll: BJP wrests Prithvipur Assembly seat from Congress
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday wrested Prithvipur assembly seat from Congress with the saffron party candidate Shishupal Yadav defeating his nearest rival Nitendra Singh Rathore by a margin of 15,687 votes, an EC official said. Yadav has polled 82,673 votes while Rathore bagged 66,986 votes, the officials said.

Of the four seats for which byelections were held on Saturday, the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency and Raigaon Assembly seat were earlier held by the BJP, while Jobat and Prithvipur segments were with Congress.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil has increased his lead over the nearest rival from Congress, Rajnarayan Singh Purni, in Khandwa by 81,383 votes, as per the trends.

The Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021