People with links to BJP leaders part of drug racket: Congress

The Congress in Maharashtra on Tuesday alleged that people with links to BJP leaders are involved in operating a drug ring in the country and demanded an inquiry by the Economic Offences Wing EOW and the crime branch of the police.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-11-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 19:06 IST
  • India

The Congress in Maharashtra on Tuesday alleged that people with links to BJP leaders are involved in operating a drug ring in the country and demanded an inquiry by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the crime branch of the police. Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe claimed the drug-on-cruise case being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is an attempt to divert the attention from Mundra Port drug haul ''as people linked to BJP were involved in the seizure of drugs''.

Londe also questioned the shifting of the Mundra port drugs haul case from the DRI to the NIA. He said allegations levelled by NCP leader Nawab Malik in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case are justified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

