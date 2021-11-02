Bypolls: Congress wins Raigaon (SC) assembly seat in MP
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-11-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 19:08 IST
The Congress on Tuesday won the bypoll to the Raigaon (SC) assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.
Congress candidate Kalpana Verma defeated her nearest rival, BJP's Pratima Bagri, by a margin of 12,290 votes.
Verma received 72,989 votes and Bagri 60,699, the officials added.
