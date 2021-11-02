Bypoll win victory of every Cong worker: Rahul
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attributed the partys good showing in the bypolls to its workers and asked them to keep fighting hate without fear.The Congress wrested the Mandi Lok Sabha seat from the BJP and won all three assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, besides bagging two in Rajasthan and one seat each in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 19:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attributed the party's good showing in the bypolls to its workers and asked them to keep ''fighting hate'' without fear.
The Congress wrested the Mandi Lok Sabha seat from the BJP and won all three assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, besides bagging two in Rajasthan and one seat each in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. ''Every victory for the Congress is a victory of our party worker. Keep fighting hate. No fear!'' Gandhi said on Twitter after the results came in.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gandhi
- Mandi Lok Sabha
- Congress
- Rajasthan
- Karnataka
- Himachal Pradesh
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh Congress Crisis: TS Singh Deo reaches Delhi, may meet senior party leaders
Five U.S. lawmakers accuse Amazon of possibly lying to Congress following Reuters report
Chhattisgarh: Congress leader's son, 9 others held for thrashing cops
Schools in Karnataka to re-open for students of classes 1 to 5 from October 25
BJP slams Congress for 'vilification' of Patel at CWC meet; Oppn party dismisses claim as lies