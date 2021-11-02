BJP would win 140 seats in 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, says Yediyurappa
As the BJP won the Sindgi Assembly seat with over 30,000 margins in the recently concluded Assembly by-election, former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said the party did not expect to win the seat with such a huge number of votes. Speaking to ANI, Yediyurappa said, "We have won Sindgi Assembly seat by 30,000 margins. We never expected to win with such a huge margin. Our defeat in Hangal will be discussed in the party meeting.
He further claimed, "The BJP would win 140 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections." BJP's Bhusanur Ramesh Balappa defeated Congress candidate Ashok Mallappa Managuli by a margin of 31,185 votes in Sindgi. On the other hand, Congress' Mane Shrinivas won the Hangal constituency, defeating his BJP rival Shivaraj Sharanappa Sajjanar, by a margin of 7,373 votes. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
