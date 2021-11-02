People's verdict in BJP's favour, says party's national co-incharge amid counting of votes for Telangana by-polls

Amid counting of votes for Telangana by-elections, BJP's national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Tuesday slammed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)-led state government stating that the BJP is the only party that can counter TRS' "misrule", further expressing confidence that the people's verdict is in BJP's favour. Reddy, said "People's verdict is in favour of the BJP. BJP is the only party that can counter misrule and misdeed of the TRS party. We have been exposing the government from the beginning."

Bypolls for the Huzurabad constituency took place on October 30 and the results will be announced today. The BJP candidate Eatala Rajender is leading with 1,01,974 votes against the TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav who has so far secured 79452 votes on the Huzurabad assembly seat. Speaking further, Reddy said, "BJP is the only alternative party against TRS, Etela Rajender will go to assembly with a comfortable margin."

"People of Telangana are confident about BJP and they believe this is the only effective and dynamic party that can counter the misrule of the TRS government," said Reddy. "Our goal and our vision are to win the hearts of people and bring people's rule," he added.

Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined the BJP. On June 12, Rajender had submitted his resignation as Huzurabad MLA after he was sacked from the state Council of Ministers following allegations of land encroachments. (ANI)

