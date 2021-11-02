Soccer-Blatter, Platini indicted by Swiss authorities over 2 million Swiss francs payment
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA president Michel Platini have been indicted over unlawfully arranging a payment of 2 million Swiss francs ($2.19 million), the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) of Switzerland said on Tuesday.
"The OAG accuses Joseph Blatter of fraud, in the alternative of misappropriation, in the further alternative of criminal mismanagement as well as of forgery of a document," the OAG said in a statement.
"Michel Platini is accused of fraud, in the alternative of participating in misappropriation, for in the further alternative of participating in criminal mismanagement, as an accomplice, as well as of forgery of a document."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UEFA
- Sepp Blatter
- Switzerland
- Michel Platini
- FIFA
ALSO READ
England to play next UEFA match behind closed doors after Euro 2020 final crowd trouble
Many European states support UEFA in Super League legal case
Soccer-European Leagues group wants to change UEFA's new Champions League format
Sony extends broadcasting partnership with UEFA in Indian subcontinent for three years
Soccer-UEFA orders Union Berlin partial stadium closure over fans racist behaviour