Shed arrogance, repeal farm laws: Cong to PM after bypoll results

The Congress on Tuesday cited bypoll results to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to shed arrogance, repeal the three farm laws and stop petrol and diesel ''loot''.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the party's victory is that of its workers and asked them to keep fighting hate without fear.

''Every victory for the Congress is a victory of our party worker. Keep fighting hate. No fear!'' Gandhi said on Twitter after the bypoll results came in. Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told the prime minister that ''disdain for people's pain is harmful''.

''The BJP has lost two out of three Lok Sabha seats. In Assemblies, BJP has lost at most places in direct contest with Congress. Himachal Pradesh, Rajastan, Karnataka and Maharashtra have witnessed it,'' he said on Twitter.

''Modi ji, Shed arrogance. Repeal the three 'black laws'. Stop Petrol-Diesel-Gas loot. Disdain for people's pain is harmful,'' Surjewala also said.

After the Congress swept all the seats in Himachal Pradesh, party's in-charge for the state Rajeev Shukla said the result is very positive for them and claimed that people of the state are yearning for change.

''This result is very encouraging and I think public attitude is changing. This is a very significant result for us. The defeat of the BJP shows that the popularity of BJP among the people has fallen,'' he told reporters.

Senior Congress leader and former union minister Anand Sharma, who had campaigned in the bypolls, said the clean sweep and victories for Pratibha Singh and wins by Rohit Thakur, Sanjay Awasthi and Bhawani Singh Pathania despite the massive use of power, authority and resources are a ''clear rejection of the anti-people policies of the BJP and betrayal of the mandate''.

''The tide has turned, and the countdown has begun for the BJP,'' he said.

The Congress won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and won all the three assembly bypolls of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai in Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh goes to polls late next year.

Congress candidate Nagraj Meena won the Dhariawad assembly seat in Rajasthan by a margin of 18,725 votes.

Surjewala also congratulated the Congress leaders in Karnataka for winning the Hangal assembly seat.

''The constant service of people by Srinivas Mane and the immeasurable hard work of Congress workers and leaders has proved that Karnataka yearns for 'change','' he said.

''The BJP's exit is written on the wall,'' Surjewala also claimed. The Congress won the Raigaon (SC) assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh, with its candidate Kalpana Verma defeating her nearest rival, BJP's Pratima Bagri, by a margin of 12,290 votes. The ruling Trinamool Congress made a clean sweep in West Bengal winning all the four seats where bye-elections were held.

