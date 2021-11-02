Bypoll: BJP retains Khandwa Lok Sabha seat with reduced margin

BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil on Tuesday won the bypoll from the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh by defeating his nearest Congress rival, former MLA Rajnarayan Singh Purni, with a margin of 82,140 votes, a poll official said.

Patil got 6,32,455 votes, while Purni bagged 5,50,315 ballots. Thus, the ruling party retained the seat albeit with a reduced margin.

The party fielded Patil, a former district panchayat president, by denying a ticket to Harshvardhan Chauhan, the son of sitting BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, whose death necessitated the bypoll, voting for which took place on October 30.

Nand Chauhan had won polls from the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat six times -- in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2014 and 2019 - and was a credible face of the party in the Nimar region.

However, the victory margin was reduced to 82,140 this time from 2,73,343 in 2019.

