YSRC retains Badvel Assembly seat in AP bypoll

The ruling YSR Congress on Tuesday retained the Badvel (SC) Assembly seat in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh in the bye-election, securing a record margin of 90,533 votes, in a rather one-sided contest.

YSRC's Dasari Sudha trounced BJP's Panathala Suresh in the bypoll held on October 30.

She polled 1,12,211 votes (76.25 per cent), while her rival secured only 21,678 (14.73 per cent) as the ballots were counted on Tuesday.

Of the 2,15,292 total votes in the constituency, 68.38 per cent were polled. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting legislator Venkata Subbaiah in March.

The YSRC fielded his widow Sudha for the bypoll and she won by a record margin, though it fell short of the party’s target of one lakh.

In 2019, Venkata Subbiah won by 44,734 votes. The main opposition party TDP did not contest the bye-election. Congress' P M Kamalamma polled just 6,235 votes and forfeited her deposit. A significant 2.48 per cent (3,650) voters preferred NOTA.

In a tweet, YSRC president and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked the Badvel voters for the resounding victory. He also complimented the winning candidate.

