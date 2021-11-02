New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DEL71 PB-2NDLD AMARINDER Bitter parting: Amarinder resigns from Cong, names new party Punjab Lok Congress Chandigarh: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday resigned from the Congress, sending party president Sonia Gandhi a bitter letter that slammed her over a “conspiracy” to oust him and timing the move with the announcement of the name of his new party.

DES17 PB-SIDHU-CHANNI Punjab CM Channi, Sidhu in Uttarakhand Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu went to Uttarakhand to offer prayers at the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath on Tuesday, amid reports of unease between the leaders.

DEL79 BYPOLLS-HP-3RDLD RESULTS HP bypolls: Congress wins Mandi Lok Sabha, all three Assembly seats Shimla: The Congress on Tuesday won the bypolls to the Mandi Lok Sabha and all three Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, a setback for the ruling BJP which Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said will introspect.

DEL70 BYPOLLS-RJ-LD RESULTS Rajasthan bypolls: Congress wins Vallabhnagar, Dhariawad Assembly seats Jaipur: The ruling Congress on Tuesday won the bypolls to the Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad Assembly segments in Rajasthan, pushing the opposition BJP to the third and fourth places there.

DEL66 HR-LD BYPOLL Haryana bypolls: INLD's Abhay Chautala wins Ellenabad Assembly seat, BJP gives close fight Chandigarh: INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala won the Ellenabad bypoll after defeating his nearest rival, Gobind Kanda of the BJP, with a margin of 6,739 votes on Tuesday.

DES66 HR-BYPOLLS-REACTION Bypoll result victory of farmers: Abhay Chautala; BJP disagrees Chandigarh: INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala described his win in the Ellenabad bypolls on Tuesday as a victory of farmers, a claim rejected by the ruling BJP who said his low victory margin shows people negated the issue over which he resigned from the Assembly.

DES46 UP-POLLS-PILOT-INTERVIEW People want real change in UP, Cong will spring surprise in elections: Sachin Pilot Lucknow: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday claimed that the Congress is emerging as the “viable option” in Uttar Pradesh as people wanted a real change, and ''not more of the same” from the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

DES61 UP-SP-2NDLD-MLA UP MLA Subhash Pasi joins BJP after Samajwadi Party expels him Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh MLA Subhash Pasi joined the BJP here Tuesday just after the Samajwadi Party expelled him for alleged anti-party activities. DES56 UP-AYODHYA-STATION Faizabad Junction railway station renamed as Ayodhya Cantt: Railways Lucknow: The Railways on Tuesday changed the name of Faizabad Junction Railway Station to Ayodhya Cantt with immediate effect.

DES40 UP-LD-MISHAP 6 killed after speeding truck rams into roadside stall Ghazipur (UP): Six people, including a teenager, were killed after a truck ran over them in Ahirauli village in the Mohammadabad area here on Tuesday, police said.

DES65 UKD-LD-VOTERS U'khand polls: Physically challenged voters and those above 80 yrs can vote by postal ballot Dehradun: Physically challenged voters and those above 80 years of age can cast their votes in the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls by postal ballot, Chief Electoral Officer Saujanya said on Tuesday. DES38 UKD-CHARDHAM-EXPEDITION U'khand: 25 trekkers on mission to rediscover lost routes to Chardham Dehradun: Tearing through deep forests, trudging up steep slopes and wading through mountain streams, a team of 25 trekkers is currently on an expedition in Uttarakhand to rediscover the lost trek routes to the Chardham.

