First time ruling party won consecutive bypolls in Rajasthan: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-11-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 21:07 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said it is for the first time in the history of the state that any ruling party has won consecutive bypolls.

He said of the eight Assembly seats that went to polls after the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress won six and lost two seats traditionally held by the BJP-led NDA by a small margin.

''This is the first time in the history of Rajasthan that the ruling party has won consecutive by-elections,'' he said in a tweet.

''This victory shows that people have full faith in good governance and welfare policies of our government. Similarly, in future also, we will be able to maintain public trust,'' Gehlot said.

The ruling Congress on Tuesday won the bypolls to the Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad Assembly segments in Rajasthan, pushing the opposition BJP to the third and fourth places there.

Before the bypolls, the Dhariawad seat was represented by the BJP and Vallabhnagar by the Congress.

With the win, the tally of the Congress in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly reached 108 against BJP’s 71 MLAs.

