Left Menu

Congress sweeps Rajasthan bypolls, wins Dhariawad, Vallabhnagar Assembly seats

Congress on Tuesday swept the Rajasthan by-polls winning both Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar Assembly seats that went to by-elections on October 30.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 02-11-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 21:10 IST
Congress sweeps Rajasthan bypolls, wins Dhariawad, Vallabhnagar Assembly seats
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress on Tuesday swept the Rajasthan by-polls winning both Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar Assembly seats that went to by-elections on October 30. Congress' Nagraj Meena defeated his nearest rival, Independent candidate Thawarchand by a margin of 18,725 votes in the Dhariawad Assembly seat. While Nagraj bagged 69,819 votes, Thawarchand won 51,094 votes. BJP's Khet Singh got 46,487 votes.

In the Vallabhnagar Assembly seat, Congress' Preeti Gajendra Singh Shaktawat defeated Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's Udailal Dangi by a margin of 20,606 votes. While Shaktawat bagged 65,713 votes, Dangi got 45,107 votes. BJP's Himmat Singh Jhala got 21,433 votes. The by-polls were necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and BJP legislator from Dhariyawad, Gautam Lal Meena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021