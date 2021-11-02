Mamata turfs out BJP in Bengal, saffron party claims "terror" led to defeat

Mamata Banerjee pulverised challenger BJP as her ruling TMC won all the four assembly seats in West Bengal bypolls on Tuesday, adding more insult and injury to the saffron party since its defeat in the March-April state polls when it ensconced firmly as the main opposition but failed to unseat her.

Banerjee's Trinamool Congress got a ringing endorsement by the electors as it not only bagged all seats that went to bypoll on October 30, but seized two from the BJP, which surrendered rather meekly after a creditable performance in the March-April assembly elections when it won 77 of the 292 seats where polling was held.

TMC candidates not only polled more than one lakh votes each in Dinhata, Gosaba, Khardaha and Santipur, but also the party's vote share stood at a staggering 75.02 per cent against BJP's measly 14.48 per cent.

On the other hand, BJP candidates for Dinhata, Gosaba and Khardaha forfeited their security deposit. India's electoral law says a candidate garnering less than one sixth of the votes polled will lose their security deposit.

Udayan Guha, who wrested Dinhata seat vacated by Union Minister of State for Home, Sports and Youth Affairs Nisith Pramanik by a margin of over 1.64 lakh votes, polled 84 per cent votes against his BJP rival Ashok Mondal's 11.31 per cent.

TMC's Subrata Mondal trounced his BJP rival Palash Rana by over 1.43 lakh votes in Gosaba, clinching 87.19 per cent votes against a paltry 9.95 per cent polled by the saffron party candidate. TMC's Braja Kishor Goswami wrested Santipur from the BJP, defeating Niranjan Biswas by 64,675 votes. BJP's Jagannath Sarkar had won from Santipur but decided to Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, a Mamata Banerjee confidante who had vacated the Bhabanipur seat in Kolkata for her to contest in a by-poll earlier, won from Khardaha defeating his BJP rival Joy Sinha by 93,832 votes.

The TMC's strength in the 294-member state assembly has now risen to 215, while the BJP's tally has come down to 75 from an earlier 77. Five BJP lawmakers have quit the BJP and joined the TMC since the state general elections, including Mukul Roy, who had become the national vice president of the saffron party.

The TMC's triumph not only added more insult to injury the BJP faced in the general election but also buttressed Banerjeee's already strong claim to lead a broadbased anti-BJP opposition alliance, if at all it is formed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

''My heartiest congratulations to all the four winning candidates! This victory is people's victory, as it shows how Bengal will always choose development and unity over propaganda and hate politics. With people's blessings, we promise to continue taking Bengal to greater heights!'' Mamata Banerjee said in a twitter post.

She was apparently referring to attempts at bringing into political discourse the violence in Bangladesh targeting Hindus and Durga Puja pandals. Several people were killed in clashes and police action in their aftermath.

Taking a dig at BJP's defeat, her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee tweeted, ''A cracker free Diwali in true sense. Wishing folks at @BJP4India a very Happy Diwali!'' West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar blamed the defeat on the ''reign of terror'' unleashed by the TMC.

''Margin of more than one lakh in by-polls is unimaginable. We can very well understand the kind of terror that was unleashed by the ruling party to stop people from voting freely and fairly,'' he said.

The resounding victory is expected to add more lusture to Banerjee's personal charisma and public appeal as the TMC tries to expand beyond West Bengal to new territories like Goa and Tripura in the run up to the 2024 parliamentary elections.

