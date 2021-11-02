VP highlights need for more voices that steer clear of violent thoughts

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Tuesday said the emergence of ''negative forces'' is threatening to retard the progress of the country and asserted that India cannot ignore the challenge posed by terrorism, insurgency and destabilising rhetoric of hatred and bigotry.

Addressing participants of the 61st National Defence College (NDC) course on the topic ''India's National Core Values, Interests and Objectives'', he said peaceful co-existence, global development and environmental protection are the key elements of India's values. In his virtual address from Visakhapatnam, he said India's interests and objectives are guided by its universal vision enunciated and practised over the last many centuries. According to an official statement issued by the Vice President Secretariat, Naidu said unlike other old civilisations that perished with time, the Indian civilisation survived foreign invasions because of its values, culture, heritage and traditions.

Indians believe in the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which means 'the whole world is one family' and have always propagated for universal brotherhood and advocated for peaceful co-existence with others, he said.

Noting that the Indian civilisation has always prayed for the wellbeing of the entire world, Naidu said since time immemorial, India has shared its knowledge, skills and practices with the rest of the world so that others too can reap benefits. ''From zero to yoga, India's contribution to various fields, underpinned by the virtue of 'share and care', has been immense,'' he told the course participants. Pointing to the emergence of negative forces that are threatening to retard the progress of the nation, the vice president said, ''We have to prepare our defences to defeat these destructive forces. We cannot ignore the threat of terrorism, insurgency and de-stabilizing rhetoric of hatred and bigotry.'' Quoting the Preamble to the constitution of UNESCO, Naidu said, ''Since wars begin in the minds of men, it is in the minds of men that the defences of peace must be constructed.'' He called these words an echo of the Indian value system that believes, 'we need to change our mindset if we have to change the world around us'.

Highlighting the need for more voices that steer clear of violent thoughts and emotions and lead the countries of the world to progress together, the vice president said we need to forge alliances that foster peace, nurture creativity and enhance the quality of life of people on this planet.

''That is what India has always advocated and that is what makes it a relevant, credible voice in contemporary times,'' he added.

Driven by the mantra of self-reliance, India is emerging as a global power and extending help to friendly nations-- be it supporting them in their growth, fighting crises like the COVID-19 pandemic or providing support amid natural calamities, he said.

Noting that India is manufacturing state-of-the-art space launch vehicles, missiles, aircraft and other defence equipment, he said India has the potential to be a leading manufacturer of defence equipment too.

Later answering questions from the participants, Naidu voiced concern over the erosion of values and said leaders in various fields should set an example for others through their conduct. He expressed disappointment over the falling standards in politics and public life. Referring to various achievements of India in the past 75 years, he said apart from creating infrastructure, providing safety and security and making the lives of people better, India has peacefully conducted elections and changed regimes.

India is a peace-loving country and never nurtured ambitions of aggression. Asked for his advice to youngsters, Naidu said they should stay positive, be disciplined and work hard to achieve their goals.

