Telangana bypolls: BJP's Eatala Rajender wins Huzurabad seat, defeats TRS candidate by over 23,000 votes

Former cabinet minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender on Tuesday won the Huzurabad Assembly seat which went to bypolls on October 30. BJP's Eatala Rajender defeated his nearest rival, TRS' Gellu Srinivas Yadav by a margin of 23,855 votes in the Huzurabad Assembly seat. While Rajender bagged 1,07,022 votes, Yadav got 83,167 votes. Meanwhile, Congress' Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao managed to get only 3,014 votes.

Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined the BJP. On June 12, Rajender had submitted his resignation as Huzurabad MLA after he was sacked from the state Council of Ministers following allegations of land encroachments.

Meanwhile, reacting to BJP's win in the Telangana by-polls, Union Minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that despite the ruling TRS spending hundreds of crores of rupees on the election, people of Huzurabad voted for the BJP. "Despite the fact that ruling TRS spent hundreds of crores of rupees in this election, people of Huzurabad voted for BJP candidate Etela Rajender. I thank the people of Huzurabad for rejecting money power and voting for BJP," said Reddy. (ANI)

