Humbly accept verdict, says Himachal CM as Congress sweeps bypolls in state

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that he humbly accepts the verdict given by people in by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat and three Assembly constituencies.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 02-11-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 21:35 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (Photo/CMO)ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The chief minister said, "I humbly accept the verdict given by the people in by-elections. The results were not as per expectations. The BJP lost Mandi Parliamentary seat with a narrow margin."

The Congress party won three Assembly seats that went to bypolls on October 30. Congress also won the Mandi Parliament seat. (ANI)

