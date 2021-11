BJP consolidates in Assam, MP; Cong wrests seats from it in four states; TMC reigns in Bengal

The BJP and its allies on Tuesday won 11 assembly seats while the Congress bagged eight out of 29 seats in the latest round of bypolls, with results mostly favouring ruling parties in the states except in Himachal Pradesh, where the BJP lost all three assembly seats and the prestigious Mandi Lok Sabha constituency to the Congress, and Telangana.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress got a ringing endorsement from the electors as it won all the four assembly seats, including two that it snatched from the BJP, with a staggering 75.02 percent vote share.

The results from the 13 states were a mixed bag for the BJP and the Congress, which gained in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, wresting seats from the saffron party, but suffered losses in Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya. The sympathy factor appeared to have worked for the parties as Congress’ Pratibha Singh, wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh who died in July, won in Mandi Lok Sabha seat while Shiv Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar, wife of former independent MP Mohan Delkar whose death necessitated the by-election, bagged in Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat.

Similarly, the kin of deceased MLAs fielded by the Congress in Maharashtra, the JD(U) in Bihar and YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh also won.

The ruling BJP retained Khandwa Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh and wrested Jobat (SC) and Prithvipur assembly seats from the Congress but ceded Raigaon (SC) constituency to the opposition party.

The party also consolidated its position in Assam as its alliance won all five Assembly constituencies with the saffron party bagging three seats and its ally United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) emerging victorious in the two. It gained a seat in Telangana with the victory of former state minister Eatala Rajender who switched from the ruling TRS, while its ally JD(U) retained two sets in Bihar.

In Rajasthan, where Congress retained one seat and snatched one from the BJP, the saffron party candidates not only lost the by-election but stood third and fourth in Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar constituencies respectively. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala, who quit the assembly in protests against the Centre's new agri laws, was re-elected from Haryana's Ellenabad Assembly bypolls.

Former national footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh won from Mawphlang constituency in Meghalaya.

In Karnataka, the BJP wrested Sindgi assembly segment from the JD (S), but lost Hangal constituency to the Congress, seen as a jolt to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as the seat neighbours his Shiggaon assembly segment in Haveri district and he had extensively campaigned there.

This was also the first major electoral challenge for Bommai, after taking charge as CM.

However, it was Himachal Pradesh where the ruling BJP suffered a major setback as it lost the Mandi seat, the home district of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, to the Congress which also wrested one assembly seat and retained two others.

Assembly elections in the state are due in December next year.

The Congress cited the bypoll results to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to shed arrogance, repeal the three farm laws and stop petrol and diesel ''loot''.

''Every victory for the Congress is a victory of our party worker. Keep fighting hate. No fear!'' Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

The final tally in the bypolls is: BJP - seven, its allies JD(U)-two, UPPL - two; Congress - eight, TMC - four, YSRC - one; INLD - one; MNF - one; NPP- two, UPP - one Five of these 29 seats were in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each is in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana. The BJP had earlier won in around half a dozen of these constituencies earlier, the Congress had nine, while the rest were with regional parties.

Voting was held on October 30 for the bypolls, seen as a barometer of the political mood in the country ahead of the next round of assembly elections in five states, including politically critical Uttar Pradesh.

ASSAM: The BJP's Phani Talukdar, Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain retained their respective Bhabanipur, Mariani and Thowra seats which they had won in the assembly elections held earlier this year on tickets given by other parties.

Kurmi retained the Mariani assembly constituency for the sixth time defeating Congress candidate Luhit Konwar by 40,104 votes while Talukdar won the Bhabanipur seat for the second time beating Sailendra Das of the grand old party by 25,641 votes.

The BJP's ally UPPL wrested the Gossaigaon constituency with its candidate Jiron Basumatary defeating Congress nominee Jowel Tudu by a margin of 28,252 votes while another party candidate Jolen Daimary beat his nearest rival, independent candidate Ganesh Kachary, by 57,059 votes in the Tamulpur seat.

In this year's assembly election, Gossaigaon seat was won by the UPPL while BPF had bagged Tamulpur. Mariani and Thowra had Congress MLAs, while Bhabanipur was cornered by AIUDF.

ANDHRA PRADESH: The ruling YSR Congress’ Dasari Sudha, the wife of late MLA Venkata Subbaiah, retained the Badvel (SC) Assembly seat for the party, defeating the BJP’s Panatala Suresh with a margin of 90,000 votes.

BIHAR: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) retained both Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seats.

In Tarapur, JD(U) candidate Rajiv Kumar Singh defeated his nearest rival of the RJD, Arun Kumar Sah, by a slender margin of less than 4,000 votes, while it bagged Kusheshwar Asthan seat by a margin of more than 12,000 votes.

JD(U)'s Aman Bhushan Hazari, the death of whose father had necessitated the by-election, polled 58,882 votes. HARYANA: INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala defeated BJP's Gobind Kanda with a margin of over 6,700 votes in Congress candidate Pawan Beniwal finished third in the elections, the voting for which took place on October 30.

Gobind Kanda, the brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and MLA Gopal Kanda, joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month.

Beniwal, who had unsuccessfully contested the previous Assembly polls against Chautala, recently switched over from the BJP to the Congress HIMACHAL PRADESH: The opposition Congress retained Fatehpur and Arki Assembly seats while it wrested Jubbal-Kotkhai seat from the BJP.

In Mandi, Pratibha Singh got 3,69,565 votes against 3,62,075 secured by the BJP candidate.

The ruling BJP candidate lost her deposits in Jubbal-Kotkhai, losing to a BJP rebel whose father earlier held the seat.

KARNATAKA: The BJP wrested Sindgi assembly segment from the JD (S) but lost the Hangal seat to the Congress.

Ramesh Bhusanur of BJP won in Sindgi seat by a margin of 31,185 votes, by securing 93,865 votes, while his closest rival Congress' Ashok Managuli secured 62,680 votes. In Hangal, Congress' Srinivas Mane won by a margin of 7,373 votes, securing 87,490 votes, while his closest rival Shivaraj Sajjanar of BJP bagged 80,117 votes.

MADHYA PRADESH: The BJP wrested two assembly seats from the Congress -- Prithvipur by a margin of 15,687 votes and Jobat (ST) by a margin of 6,104 votes, but lost Raigoan (SC) seat to the opposition party.

BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil defeated Congress Rajnarayan Singh Purni in Khandwa Lok Sabha seat.

MAHARASHTRA: Congress retained Deglur (SC) Assembly seat with the party nominee Jitesh Raosaheb Antapurkar defeating his nearest BJP rival Subhash Pirajirao Sabne by a margin of 41,917 votes. The bypolls was necessitated due to the death of Jitesh's father and sitting Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar MEGHALAYA: The NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance got a shot in the arm, as it clinched all three assembly seats.

The National People’s Party wrested Rajabala and Mawryngkneng seats from the Congress, while the United Democratic Party, a partner in the MDA government, emerged victorious in Mawphlang, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said.

MIZORAM: The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) won the by-election to the Tuirial assembly seat in Mizoram by securing 39.96 percent of the total 14,593 votes polled.

MNF candidate K Laldawngliana defeated his nearest opponent Laltlanmawia of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) by a margin of 1,284 votes, the EC said.

The bypolls to Tuirial seat were necessitated due to the death of incumbent MLA Andrew H Thangliana, who was allied with the ZPM, in August. RAJASTHAN: The ruling Congress party in Rajasthan wrested Dhariawad (ST) from the BJP and retained Vallabhnagar assembly seat.

Preeti Shaktawat defeated her nearest rival and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate Udailal Dangi in Vallabhnagar assembly constituency by a margin of 20606 whereas Nagraj Meena won bypolls on Dhariawad seat by defeating independent candidate Thawarchand with a margin of 18725 votes. TELANGANA: BJP’s Eatala Rajender won against TRS rival Gellu Srinivas Yadav in the Huzurabad assembly constituency WEST BENGAL: Udayan Guha wrested Dinhata seat vacated by Union Minister of State for Home, Sports and Youth Affairs Nisith Pramanik by a margin of over 1.64 lakh votes. He polled 84 percent votes against his BJP rival Ashok Mondal's 11.31 percent.

TMC's Subrata Mondal trounced his BJP rival Palash Rana by over 1.43 lakh votes in Gosaba, clinching 87.19 percent votes against a paltry 9.95 percent polled by the saffron party candidate. TMC's Braja Kishor Goswami wrested Santipur from the BJP, defeating Niranjan Biswas by 64,675 votes. Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, a Mamata Banerjee confidant who had vacated the Bhabanipur seat for her to contest in a by-poll earlier, won from Khardaha defeating his BJP rival Joy Sinha by 93,832 votes.

