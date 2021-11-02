Ethiopia can still avoid losing U.S. duty-free access: U.S. envoy

Ethiopia still has time to avoid losing U.S. duty-free access, U.S. Horn of Africa envoy Jeffrey Feltman said on Tuesday, adding that Washington did not want to make the move, but had warned the government for months that it was a risk. The United States plans to remove Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from the agreement that gives them duty-free access to the United States, President Joe Biden told the U.S. Congress, citing human rights violations.

"Ethiopia does not have to lose the AGOA eligibility if it takes certain steps in the days ahead and that's what we hope will happen," said Feltman, referring to the U.S. trade legislation - the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). Those steps include moving into negotiations for a de-escalation and ceasefire, an end to human rights violations and the start of accountability for rights abuses that have taken place, Feltman told the U.S. Institute of Peace.

He said the duty-free access suspension was due to start on Jan. 1, 2022. "What I hope the Ethiopian government will take away from this is that they basically have a bit of time - not very much time - to prevent us from actually moving forward and implementing this," Feltman said.

The U.S. announcement on Tuesday comes amid a year-long, growing conflict in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray, where the United Nations says hundreds of thousands of people now face famine, while millions more urgently need humanitarian aid. "The humanitarian conditions in Tigray are unacceptable," Feltman said. "No government can tolerate an armed insurgency - we get that - but no government should be adopting policies or allowing practices that result in mass starvation of its own citizens."

The conflict began when forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) - including some soldiers - seized military bases in Tigray. In response, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent more troops there. Ethiopia declared a state of emergency on Tuesday after forces from Tigray said they were gaining territory and considering marching on the capital Addis Ababa.

Feltman said the United States opposes any attempt by the TPLF to move toward Addis Ababa, describing the expansion of the war as "unacceptable." "This military conflict, if it continues, will have disastrous consequences for Ethiopia's unity, territorial integrity and stability and also for Ethiopia's relations with the United States and the international community," Feltman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)