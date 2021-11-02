Left Menu

BJP leader attacked on way to Arjun Munda’s house in Jamshedpur

The incident took place when the BJP leader was on his way to meet Union Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda in the city.He was rushed to Sadar hospital at Khasmahal and later shifted to Tata Main Hospital here.Officer-in-Charge of Parsudih police station Vimal Kindo said we are trying to identify the assailants from CCTV footage. The BJP leader said as a result of the attack, he suffered a hand fracture, besides sustaining injuries to other body parts.

Ram Singh Munda, media in-charge of BJP's ST Morcha in Jharkhand, was injured on Tuesday when two motorbike-borne miscreants attacked him with iron rods at Sopodera, on the outskirts of Jamshedpur, a police officer said. The incident took place when the BJP leader was on his way to meet Union Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda in the city.

He was rushed to Sadar hospital at Khasmahal and later shifted to Tata Main Hospital here.

Officer-in-Charge of Parsudih police station Vimal Kindo said “we are trying to identify the assailants from CCTV footage”. The BJP leader said as a result of the attack, he suffered a hand fracture, besides sustaining injuries to other body parts. Asked about the motive, Kindo said it was not yet clear but preliminary investigation revealed that Munda was involved in a movement against the alleged encroachment of tribal land.

The BJP leader claimed that the attack was “well planned and politically motivated”.

Meanwhile, as a mark of protest BJP activists torched the effigy of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

BJP's state unit president of ST Morcha, Shiv Shankar Oraon also took part in the protest.

Expressing serious concern over the law and order situation, Oraon said it has turned from “bad to worse” under the present dispensation.

He strongly condemned the attack, saying that political violence has no place in a democracy.

Oraon, who met Munda in the hospital, demanded that the perpetrators of the attack must be identified and brought to book .

