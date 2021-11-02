People voted for BJP, allies in Assam by-poll in the hope of devp : Cong

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah Tuesday said that people of the five constituencies in the state which went to the by-poll have voted in favour of the ruling NDA in the hope of development and fulfilment of poll promises made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The people have voted for BJP and its ally the UPPL in the October 30 by-poll and the Congress respects their mandate, he said.

''We congratulate the people, the candidates and the chief Minister,'' Borah said.

The BJP-led government in the state will remain in power for the next four and a half years and the people have voted in their favour in the by-poll to five Assembly constituencies to ensure that the various problems in them are resolved, Borah told reporters after the announcement of the results on Tuesday.

Besides, it has been seen in the past that the ruling party usually wins the by-election. Tuesday's result is not going to affect the government in any way, he said. The state Congress chief alleged that three candidates who won in the by-poll were made to resign from their earlier parties and join BJP. The chief minister had himself announced in the election meetings that Rs 2000 crore would be given for the development of each of their constituencies, Borah claimed.

He was referring to the resignation of AIUDF MLA of Bhabanipur and the Congress lawmakers of Thowra and Mariani to join BJP. The three lawmakers fought the by-poll on BJP tickets and the party has won all the three seats.

NDA ally the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) has bagged Gossaigaon and Tamulpur constituencies.

''The Chief Minister led from the front during the election campaign making tall promises and now we hope along with the people of these constituencies that these will be fulfilled during the remaining period of his tenure'', the state Congress president said.

The Congress had regarded the by-election as a ''mark of protest'' against the skyrocketing prices of fuel, vegetable, pulses, mustard oil and other essential commodities and also ensure that the people would together force the government to control the spiralling prices, he said.

It had also hoped that the people would raise their voices against the improper use of state funds. The state of the exchequer had been confirmed by the finance minister who had said that there is no money and no new appointment in the government sector is possible, Borah said.

''We (Cong) would have been happy if we had won a few seats. But we are not totally dejected and are working hard to motivate the grassroot level party workers,'' he said. Thanking the party workers for working hard in the by-poll, the APCC president said they should not feel disheartened but concentrate on the 2026 assembly polls in the state.

''We are focussed on strengthening the organisational base of the party and will launch a membership drive from November 14 across Assam which will continue till March 31 next year,'' Borah said.

