Maha: Congress retains Deglur (SC) Assembly seat; late MLA's son defeats BJP rival

The Congress on Tuesday retained Deglur SC Assembly constituency in Maharashtras Nanded district with the party nominee Jitesh Raosaheb Antapurkar defeating his nearest BJP rival Subhash Pirajirao Sabne by a margin of 41,917 votes in the byelection, as per the Election Commission.Jitesh Antapurkar has polled 1,08,840 votes while Sabne, a former Shiv Sena leader, could bag 66,907 votes.Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi nominee Uttam Ramrao Ingole has polled 11,348 votes in this bypoll which was held on October 30.Only 1,103 voters have opted for NOTA option.

Maha: Congress retains Deglur (SC) Assembly seat; late MLA's son defeats BJP rival
The Congress on Tuesday retained Deglur (SC) Assembly constituency in Maharashtra's Nanded district with the party nominee Jitesh Raosaheb Antapurkar defeating his nearest BJP rival Subhash Pirajirao Sabne by a margin of 41,917 votes in the byelection, as per the Election Commission.

Jitesh Antapurkar has polled 1,08,840 votes while Sabne, a former Shiv Sena leader, could bag 66,907 votes.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi nominee Uttam Ramrao Ingole has polled 11,348 votes in this bypoll which was held on October 30.

Only 1,103 voters have opted for NOTA option. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Jitesh's father and sitting Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar.

The constituency is located in the Nanded district, from where state public works department minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan hails.

The bypoll had recorded 63.9 per cent polling, compared to 60.9 per cent recorded in 2019. The high-voltage campaigning saw bigwigs of BJP and Congress hitting the campaign trail.

