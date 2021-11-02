People of North-East reposed faith in PM Modi's leadership, says Assam CM after bypoll win in all 5 seats

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that BJP's won in the five Assembly seats that went to the by-election on October 30 with a huge margin indicated that people of the North East have reposed their faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. This is the big win for the BJP government after Sarma was sworn in as the chief minister of the state.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said, "We won all 5 seats with a huge margin. Today's electoral victory in Assam isn't an ordinary victory as in every seat we won by a margin higher than in general elections. People of North East have reposed their faith in the leadership of PM Modi." The BJP won all the five Assembly seats that went to bypoll on October 30.

BJP's Sushanta Borgohain won the Thowra assembly seat. BJP's ally UPPL candidate Jiron Basumatary and Jolen Daimary won the Gossaigaon and Tamulpur seats while the party's Phanidhar Talukdar won the Bhabanipur seat. The Mariani seat was won by Rupjyoti Kurmi. (ANI)

