South Africa's ANC on 46% of municipal vote - halfway tally

Reuters | Pretoria | Updated: 02-11-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 22:46 IST
Results from just over half the polling stations in Monday's municipal elections gave South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) roughly 46% of the vote.

The ANC's biggest rival, the Democratic Alliance, was on 23% and next biggest contender the Economic Freedom Fighters on 10%.

The elections are widely seen as a referendum on the ANC's 27-year stint in charge of Africa's most industrialised nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

