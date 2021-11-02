South Africa's ANC on 46% of municipal vote - halfway tally

Results from just over half the polling stations in Monday's municipal elections gave South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) roughly 46% of the vote.

The ANC's biggest rival, the Democratic Alliance, was on 23% and next biggest contender the Economic Freedom Fighters on 10%.

The elections are widely seen as a referendum on the ANC's 27-year stint in charge of Africa's most industrialised nation.

