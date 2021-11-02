Assam bypolls: BJP-led ruling alliance wins all five Assembly seats

The BJP and its ally United People's Party, Liberal swept the Assam bypolls as the former bagged Thowra, Bhabanipur and Mariani Assembly seats while the latter won Gossaigaon and Tumulpur Assembly seats. The five Assembly seats in Assam went to bypolls on October 30.

In Thowra, BJP candidate Sushanta Borgohain defeated her nearest rival, Independent candidate Dhaijya Konwar by a margin of 30,561 votes. While Borgohain got 54,956 votes, Knowar bagged 24,395 votes. The Congress candidate Monuranjan Konwar managed to get 5,892 votes. In Bhabanipur, BJP candidate Phanidhar Talukdar got 64,200 votes while Congress' Sailendra Nath Das got 38,559 votes. AIUDF candidate Jubbar Ali got 6,430 votes.

In Mariani, Congress turncoat Rupjyoti Kurmi won on a BJP ticket by a margin of 40,104 votes. Kurmi got 55,489 votes, and Congress candidate Luhit Konwar bagged 15,385 votes. In Gossaigaon, BJP ally UPPL's candidate Jiron Basumatary got 58,769 votes, AIUDF's Khairul Anam Khandakar got 19,255 votes and Congress candidate Jowel Tudu bagged 30,517 votes. BPF's Dhruba Kumar Brahma Narzary got 20,435 votes.

In Tumulpur, UPPL candidate Jolen Daimary got 86,678 votes while Gana Suraksha Party's Brajendra Nath Deka received 13,573 votes. Congress candidate Bhaskar Dahal managed to get 7,763 votes. The five seats fell vacant due to resignations and the deaths of legislators.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that BJP's victory in Assam bypolls is a victory of the people's faith in the continuous efforts for peace and prosperity of Assam and public welfare policies by the Central and state government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The massive victory of the BJP in the by-elections of the Assam Assembly is a victory of the people's faith in the continuous efforts for peace and prosperity of Assam and public welfare policies by the central and state government under the leadership of Modiji. on this victory @himantabiswa @Bhabesh_KalitaRJi and congratulations to NDA and BJP workers," tweeted Shah.

Commenting on the win, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the victory indicates that the people of the North East have reposed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "We won all 5 seats with a huge margin. Today's electoral victory in Assam isn't an ordinary victory as in every seat we won by a margin higher than in general elections. People of the North East have reposed their faith in the leadership of PM Modi," said Sarma while interacting with reporters in Guwahati today.

"Bharatiya Janata Party is now a national party. It is no longer confined to 5-6 states. It is capable to win elections from any state," he added. (ANI)

