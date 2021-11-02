Left Menu

Haryana by-polls: INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala wins Ellenabad Assembly seat

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won the Ellenabad Assembly seat in Haryana that went to bypolls on October 30.

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won the Ellenabad Assembly seat in Haryana that went to bypolls on October 30. INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala defeated his nearest rival, BJP's Gobind Kanda with a margin of 6,739 votes. While Chautala won 65,992 votes, Kanda got 59,253 votes. Congress candidate Pawan Beniwal bagged 20,904 votes.

The by-polls were necessitated came after INLD legislator Abhay Singh Chautala resigned from Haryana Assembly over the new farm laws in January this year. Member of Legislative Assembly from Ellenabad in Haryana, Chautala had slammed the Centre for imposing the "black laws" on farmers in an "undemocratic way". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

