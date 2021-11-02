Left Menu

Meghalaya bypolls: Ruling NPP wins Rajabala, Mawryngkneng; UDP bags Mawphlang

Meghalaya's ruling party, the National People's Party (NPP) won Rajabala, Mawryngkneng Assembly seats while the United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged Mawphlang Assembly seat in the bypolls which took place on October 30.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 02-11-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 22:58 IST
Meghalaya bypolls: Ruling NPP wins Rajabala, Mawryngkneng; UDP bags Mawphlang
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya's ruling party, the National People's Party (NPP) won Rajabala, Mawryngkneng Assembly seats while the United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged Mawphlang Assembly seat in the bypolls which took place on October 30. In Rajabala, NPP's Md. Abdus Saleh defeated his nearest opponent, Congress' Hashina Yasmin Mondal by a margin of over 1,926 votes. While Saleh won 11,823 votes, Yasmin bagged 9,897 votes.

In the Mawryngkneng constituency, NPP's Pyniaid Sing Syiem defeated his nearest rival, Congress' Highlander Kharmalki with a margin of 1,816 votes. Syiem got 14,177 votes and Kharmalki bagged 12,361 votes. In Mawphalang, UDP's Eugeneson Lyngdoh defeated Congress' Kennedy Cornelius Khyriem with a margin of 4,401 votes. While Lyngdoh got 13,285 votes, Khyriem won 8,884 votes.

The bypolls in Meghalaya were necessitated due to the deaths of two Congress legislators David A Nongrum (Mawryngkneng) and Dr Azad Zaman (Rajabala) and Independent MLA (Mawphlang) SK Sunn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021