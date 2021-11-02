Meghalaya bypolls: Ruling NPP wins Rajabala, Mawryngkneng; UDP bags Mawphlang

Meghalaya's ruling party, the National People's Party (NPP) won Rajabala, Mawryngkneng Assembly seats while the United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged Mawphlang Assembly seat in the bypolls which took place on October 30. In Rajabala, NPP's Md. Abdus Saleh defeated his nearest opponent, Congress' Hashina Yasmin Mondal by a margin of over 1,926 votes. While Saleh won 11,823 votes, Yasmin bagged 9,897 votes.

In the Mawryngkneng constituency, NPP's Pyniaid Sing Syiem defeated his nearest rival, Congress' Highlander Kharmalki with a margin of 1,816 votes. Syiem got 14,177 votes and Kharmalki bagged 12,361 votes. In Mawphalang, UDP's Eugeneson Lyngdoh defeated Congress' Kennedy Cornelius Khyriem with a margin of 4,401 votes. While Lyngdoh got 13,285 votes, Khyriem won 8,884 votes.

The bypolls in Meghalaya were necessitated due to the deaths of two Congress legislators David A Nongrum (Mawryngkneng) and Dr Azad Zaman (Rajabala) and Independent MLA (Mawphlang) SK Sunn. (ANI)

