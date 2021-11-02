Left Menu

BJP celebrates victory in MP bypolls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated its victory in bypolls on two out of three Assembly constituencies and Khandwa Lok Sabha seat.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 02-11-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 23:08 IST
BJP celebrates as party won in three by poll election in MP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated its victory in bypolls on two out of three Assembly constituencies and Khandwa Lok Sabha seat. After the party won the election, the celebration was held at the BJP office here. State cabinet minister Tulsi Silawat and the BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive grooved to the tunes of the drum.

Silawat was given the responsibility of Khandwa Lok Sabha where BJP candidate Dnyaneshwar Patil defeated Congress leader Rajnarayan Singh Purani. Speaking to ANI, Silawat said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President JP Nadda and state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the public once again showed their trust in us. I express my gratitude to the public."

BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive also said the "public has rejected the lies of the Congress and the kind of work BJP has done for public welfare, it has reflected well from them." BJP President JP Nadda congratulated the party worker and expressed his gratitude to the people.

"I congratulate the workers and express my gratitude to the people for the victory of BJP and NDA in Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the NDA govt are committed to the overall development of the common man," Nadda said. BJP candidates emerged victorious on Jobat and Prithvipur constituencies.BJP's Sulochana Rawat from the Jobat constituency won by 6,104 votes against Congress's Mahesh Rawat Patel.

In Prithvipur, BJP candidate Shishupal Yadav bagged the seat by a margin of 15,687 votes. Nitendra Singh Rathore from Congress finished second. Congress's Kalpana Verma bagged the Raigaon constituency while defeating BJP's Pratima Bagari, with a margin of 12,290 votes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

