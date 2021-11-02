BJP, allies sweep Assam Assembly bypolls in first elections with Himanta Biswa Sarma as CM

Left Menu

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance in Assam swept bypolls on all the five seats on Tuesday with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leading the charge, as the face of the party, for the first time in North-Eastern state.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance in Assam swept bypolls on all the five seats on Tuesday with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leading the charge, as the face of the party, for the first time in North-Eastern state. The BJP won Phanidhar Talukdar, Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain seats while its ally United People's Party, Liberal secured Jiron Basumatary and Jolen Daimary constituencies.

Sarma, a former member of the Congress party, is the chairman of BJP led North-East Democratic Alliance, NDA's sub-group made to promote the alliance in North-East India. Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam just six months back after the party secured a majority in the 2021 Assam assembly elections.

BJP fought the 2021 Assam assembly elections without declaring the CM face as both Sarma and incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was the front runner for the post. Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said, "We won all 5 seats with a huge margin. Today's electoral victory in Assam isn't an ordinary victory as in every seat we won by a margin higher than in general elections. People of North East have reposed their faith in the leadership of PM Modi."

Earlier, Sarma was the Cabinet Minister in the Sarbananda Sonowal government holding various important portfolios like Finance, Education, Tourism and even health at the times of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the 2021 assembly elections, 75 seats were won by NDA with 60 seats bagged by the BJP. Whereas, Congress emerged as the second-largest party winning 29 seats. (ANI)

