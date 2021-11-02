Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh bypolls: YSRCP retains Badvel Assembly seat

The ruling YSRCP has retained the Badvel assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh that went to bypoll on October 30.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-11-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 23:18 IST
Andhra Pradesh bypolls: YSRCP retains Badvel Assembly seat
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling YSRCP has retained the Badvel assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh that went to bypoll on October 30.

YSRCP's Dasari Sudha defeated his close rival, BJP's Panathala Suresh by a huge margin of 90,533 votes in the Badvel Assembly seat. While Sudha won 1,12,211 votes, Suresh bagged 21,678 votes. Meanwhile, Congress managed to get 6,235 votes.

Badvel, an SC reserved constituency in Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's home-turf Kadapa, fell vacant after the sitting YSRCP MLA Dr Venkata Subbaiah passed away in March due to an illness. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021