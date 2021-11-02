Netherlands reintroduces face masks to curb spike in COVID-19 cases
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 02-11-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 23:43 IST
The Dutch government on Tuesday decided to re-impose measures aimed at slowing the latest spike in COVID-19 infections, including the wearing of face masks, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.
The use of a "corona pass", showing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or recent negative coronavirus test, will be broadened as of Nov. 6 to public places including museums, gyms and outdoor terraces.
