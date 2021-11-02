Bengal govt holding talks with SEC about civic polls: minister

The West Bengal government has held preliminary discussions about conducting polls in all municipalities and municipal corporations with the State Election Commission (SEC), a minister said on Tuesday.

Elections to 112 municipalities and five municipal corporations in the state are overdue for quite some time. Polls could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic, authorities had said.

''We have already started the process for conducting civic body polls across West Bengal and held preliminary talks with the State Election Commission,'' Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Chandrima Bhattacharya told reporters.

Media reports quoting urban development department sources had indicated that the government wants to hold elections to the municipal corporations of Kolkata, Howrah and Bidhannagar on December 19 and those in municipalities and other civic bodies in January.

The minister, however, did not commit any time frame.

''Things will be finalised after more discussions in the coming days and you will come to know,'' she added.

The head of the Board of Administrators of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim also did not confirm any date, but said, ''The Trinamool Congress is ready whenever dates are announced.'' BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh claimed that the TMC had been postponing urban local body elections for the past two years fearing it will lose.

''Now it wants to hold the poll as it has the entire state machinery under control. We can say BJP will do remarkably well if elections are held in municipalities and corporations in a free and fair manner,'' he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said in September that ''other polls will be held soon after the by-election to four assembly constituencies''. She had apparently hinted at municipal elections. By-polls to the four constituencies were held on October 30 and results were declared on Tuesday. The party won all the seats.

