Biden says he is not worried about armed conflict occurring with China
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he is not worried about an armed conflict accidentally occurring between Washington and Beijing.
Biden told reporters that he did think it was a "big mistake" for his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to not come to the COP26 climate conference.
