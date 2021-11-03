Left Menu

Biden says he will make Fed nomination announcements 'fairly quickly'

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 03-11-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 01:08 IST
Biden says he will make Fed nomination announcements 'fairly quickly'
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the White House will be making an announcement about his nominations to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve "fairly quickly."

Biden told reporters that he has been thinking about personnel decisions, including whether to re-nominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and that he expected there would be "plenty of time" for his central bank nominees to be cleared by the Senate before current terms expire.

